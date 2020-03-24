Nadia Rose Drops New Banger 'Bad N Boujee'

South London rap force Nadia Rose has shared new single 'Bad N Boujee'.

The Croydon rapper is back, playing the game by her own rules, having seized her independence last year.

Incoming EP 'First Class' lands on August 7th via her own label, and her crisp new single amplifies the hype.

Out now, it's a buoyant, colourful return, one that finds Nadia Rose laying down a few punches of her own.

Smashing home in some style, it's a testament to her lyrical flair, sitting on top of some muscular, riveting production.

Tune in now.

