Mystic Braves Share Huge New Single 'Lonely Heart'

LA outfit Mystic Braves swing into view on huge new single 'Lonely Heart'.

The band's continual creativity peppers their catalogue with sublime moments, melding together psychedelic textures with pop impulses.

Incoming album - their fifth to date - 'Pacific Afterglow' is to shortly, and was constructed in Malibu alongside producer Kyle Mullarky.

New single 'Lonely Heart' leads the way, and it's an epic statement from the band, providing some much-needed energy to these Autumn days.

Born from a desire to shake things up, 'Lonely Heart' is shot through with beaming light and Californian heat.

The band comment: "'Lonely Heart' is our attempt at channeling Gerry Rafferty. The song is about complacency and the desire to move forward in life".

The full video is online now, and it's a doozy, portraying Mystic Braves at their most engaging.

Tune in now.

