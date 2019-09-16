Mystery Jets Step In To Remix Lost Cousins

Canadian group Lost Cousins have their sights set on Europe.

The band are packing their things for a set at Hamburg's Reeperbahn festival, a vital showcase and an entrance point into the continent.

New single 'Stay' soundtracks their flight, an epic, soaring return, one that underlines their potent ambition.

Neatly constructed indie rock songwriting with a sharply defined melodic sense, it's set to be released in just a few hours.

As a surprise for European fans we've nabbed both an alternate version of 'Stay' and a full remix from London group Mystery Jets.

Both are worth absorbing, with the alternate version showing just how dexterous Lost Cousins' songwriting can be.

Mystery Jets remix, meanwhile, allows the band's William Rees to implant his methodology into the track.

He explains: "The song struck me instantly for all those reasons and so I’ve tried to hold onto those elements as well as nudge the song further towards the dancefloor."

Tune in now.

