Mysterious Aphex Twin Designs Appear In London

Mysterious Aphex Twin designs have popped up in London over the weekend.

As NTS point out , the distinctive logos have been placed in Elephant & Castle tube station, created a warped effect on the walls.

So, what could it mean? Aphex Twin has a habit of signalling new releases with stunts such a these, including hoisting a blimp over East London to symbolise a new album.

Equally, Richard D. James has a long association with Elephant & Castle, with the area forming a prominent part in his mythology.

Guess we'll just have to wait and see, but if you're in the area then it's well worth a quick visit.

Check out some pics below.

