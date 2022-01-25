Mysie Exudes Control With New Single 'joyride'

25 · 01 · 2022

Mysie has shared her new single 'Joyride'.

The South East London talent caught the ear of Fraser T. Smith, a bona fide force within UK music.

Having worked with Stomzy, Dave, and many more, Fraser pronounced Mysie "extraordinary" and signed her to his label, 70Hz.

New EP 'joyride' is out on May 13th, and the charming, evocative title track is online now.

A real rush, Mysie's new song exudes control, and shows the delicate balance within her music.

"'joyride' is about holding on and eventually letting go," explains Mysie. "All the lessons I've learned about myself during the ride never stop..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Laura Zepp

