Mykki Blanco Joined By Michael Stipe For 'Family Ties'

Mykki Blanco teams with Michael Stipe on new song 'Family Ties'.

Out now, the song marks a break from Mykki's previous work, illustrating new facets within their vocal delivery.

A moment of real tenderness, 'Family Ties' features an all-too-rare contribution from R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe.

A glorious union, it comes from a deeply personal place, and marks some of Mykki's bravest songwriting to date.

"'Family Ties' is the first song where I sonically found my voice and I mean that in a very literal way. It's the first song in my entire career where I am singing, I don't rap," shares Mykki.

"I wrote this song about the relationship between my ex-boyfriend and his father that has had bouts of mental illness. When the person you love is going through a situation that you can't alter in any way, or help or be active in trying to correct it not only hurts them but it hurts you. I think the core meaning of this song is compassion in the face of helplessness."

The simple black and white video was directed by Kit Monteith - shot in the North of England, it features an appearance from Michael Stipe.

Mykki says of the collaboration: "His willingness to perform and be a part of this meant the world to me. I hope to just keep making good art and attracting meaningful circumstances and people that make this life and making music worthwhile. This on so many levels was one of those moments."

For his part, Michael Stipe added: "Mykki has a gorgeous voice, resolute and strong. I'm thrilled to have worked on 'family ties’— I love how the song turned out."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Will Creswick

