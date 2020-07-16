Mykki Blanco Calls Out Teyana Taylor, But It's All Kanye's Fault

Mykki Blanco has called out Teyana Taylor and Kanye West over his involvement on 'WTP'.

The song appears on Teyana Taylor's album 'K.T.S.E.' which was executive produced by Kanye West.

Mykki Blanco is featured artist on the track, but just called out her treatment following its release.

She tweeted: "After 2 years and during a pandemic her team still act's like paying me a simple feature fee is a joke. This song and these people do not support Black, Trans & Queer people..."

Mykki added: "It's a lie I’m done participating in."

PLEASE DO NOT STREAM @TEYANATAYLOR "WTP"



THE SONG IS A LIE.



After 2 years and during a pandemic her team still act's like paying me a simple feature fee is a joke. This song and these people do not support Black, Trans & Queer people,



It's a lie I’m done participating in. — mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) July 17, 2020

Teyana Taylor shared a full statement with Mykki Blanco, which she said bluntly: "Keep my pregnant ass outta this..."

She said: "All of it falls on Kanye because he put Mykki on the song..."

Here's her statement:

