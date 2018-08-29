My Ultra Violet's 'Wilde As Me' Is Smart, Literate Pop Music

In many ways Oscar Wilde was the original rock star.

Young, beautiful, and hopelessly talented, he was laid waste by his personal excesses, legal troubles, and a vindictive establishment.

The fabled poet and playwright certainly holds sway over the imagination of Los Angeles newcomers My Ultra Violet, whose gothic take on psych-pop makes for a sumptuous, engaging listen.

New single 'Wilde As Me' references our dear lost Oscar, specifically his famed aphorism: "Only the shallow know themselves."

Fronted by Dexy Valentine from Magic Wand, their divine synth-infused indie rock sound has a dreamy element to it.

The new single was produced by Adam Greenspan, opening with that drum crack and gradually rising onwards to that glorious chorus.

Wonderfully well balanced, you can check out 'Wilde As Me' below.

