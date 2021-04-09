my bloody valentine To Help Curate NTS 10th Anniversary

my bloody valentine are set to curate a full day of programming for NTS Radio.

The East London broadcaster turns 10 this month, marking a full decade of incredible online voyaging.

Part of the bedroom of left field music in this country and beyond, NTS will welcome a host of contributors for a special week of shows.

NTS 10 runs between April 19th - 23rd, with curators including Arca, Mica Levi, Simpsons creator Matt Groening , Theo Parrish, and more.

Tantalisingly, reclusive shoegaze legends my bloody valentine will also contribute, taking control of NTS channel 1 on April 19th.

What will Kevin Shields pick? Who will be involved? Time will tell...

my bloody valentine recently signed to Domino Records , began hinting at new material, and confirmed an extensive vinyl re-issue project.

10 special guest curators take over NTS



Celebrating 10 years of NTS Radio and raising funds for Global @foodbanking Network.https://t.co/fp4cQFDy8O pic.twitter.com/8hF7ns2ivh â€” NTS Radio (@NTSlive) April 9, 2021

