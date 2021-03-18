My Bloody Valentine For Tim's Listening Party

My Bloody Valentine are set to break down their seminal shoe gaze album 'Isn't Anything' for Tim's Listening Party.

The Twitter-based listening parties took off last year, with Tim Burgess becoming a social media driven lockdown saviour.

Hundreds of artists have taken part, but this next Listening Party looks to be pretty special.

Reclusive Irish noise rock gurus My Bloody Valentine rarely give interviews, and much of their catalogue isn't available on streaming.

Guitarist Kevin Shields will lead fans through a track by track guide to 'Isn't Anything, their classic 1988 album.

It takes place on May 15th, opening at 10pm.

Saturday May 15th

10pm (U.K. time)

My Bloody Valentine

