My Bloody Valentine Are Working On Two New Albums

My Bloody Valentine are seemingly working on two new studio albums.

The noise rock innovators recently played a small batch of festival dates in Japan, with Kevin Shields taking part in a brief press run.

Previously the band had intimated that they would be releasing two EPs of fresh material, but these plans have seemingly been updated.

Kevin Shields explained: "We’re trying to finish a short album of material… it was going to be an EP in the summer, but we decided not to and decided to make it longer."

He then added: "So it will be seven tracks or eight tracks, hopefully will be finished in the end of November (2018)".

Famously one of the slowest working bands in music - the sessions for 1991 masterpiece 'Loveless' almost bankrupted Creation - the band are seeking to release a pair of new LPs.

The guitarist continues: "We’ll also be recording new material next year. There will be a lot of new material coming in the next… in the next year, there will be about two new records.”

via Reddit

