mxmtoon Shares Haunting Version Of Radiohead's 'Creep'

mxmtoon has shared a haunting, electronic version of Radiohead's 'Creep'.

The recording features in new game Life Is Strange: True Color, the latest instalment of the colossally successful series.

The alt-pop force will be involved with the game, and also supplies the singing voice for main character Alex Chen.

Online now, 'Creep' recasts the Thom Yorke lyrical from a female viewpoint, a touching examination of alienation.

mxmtoon comments...

“really excited to share my cover of creep by Radiohead! it’s nerve-wracking to make your own version of such an iconic and established song, but 'creep' is a classic and i had so much fun being able to put my own spin on it.”

“hopefully other people can be inspired to make versions of their own favorite songs and put them out in the world to share as well.”

Tune in now.

