mxmtoon Shares Carly Rae Jepsen Collaboration 'ok on your own'

mxmtoon has shared her new Carly Rae Jepsen single 'ok on your own' in full.

mxmtoon recently launched a podcast, while the ultra-creative Statesider also planned to release her 'dusk' EP on October 1st.

The companion piece of Spring's 'dawn' EP, the new release is led by a phenomenal collaboration.

Out now, 'ok on your own' is a gorgeous collaboration with Carly Rae Jepsen, the slow-burning production focussing on texture and tone.

A true union of feminine pop minds, it's a fantastic return. mxmtoon comments:

“i was beyond excited to work on this track and have it be graced by Carly Rae Jepsen, someone who stands for empowerment and knows the themes of love and loneliness all too well. my hope for the song is that 'ok on your own' can let people know that vulnerability is never something to be afraid of, and admitting you need time for yourself and support from a friend is sometimes a necessary step.”

She continues: “sometimes relationships aren’t meant to work. it’s a bitter reality that many of us come to terms with at one point or another, but we all have to realize our own self worth before letting certain people into our lives! 'ok on your own' is your reminder that stepping away from a relationship isn’t a sign of weakness, but rather one of strength!”

Tune in now.

