mxmtoon Embraces A New Dawn With Latest Single 'lessons'

The panoramic soundscapes of Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter mxmtoon bring hope of escapism in uncertain times.

A forerunner of her upcoming EP ‘dawn’, her new single ‘lessons’ both soars and soothes, with pulsating beats and her feather-light vocals bringing butterflies-inducing depth and detail.

mxmtoon’s sound transcends the everyday in cinematic proportions. The lesson to be learned here, the 19-year-old explains, is letting go:

“The ability to let yourself live in the moment rather than worrying all the time can be difficult, but to remember that each day is simply an opportunity to grow and learn is a lesson we all have to face. My hope is that this song can leave this sentiment echoing in your brain, at least for a little while.”

The video is minimal and intimate; the message is clear. It’s a much-needed reminder to be kind to ourselves and to live with purpose.

Tune in now.

Words: Sophie Walker

