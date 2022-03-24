mxmtoon Announces New Album 'rising'

mxmtoon’s latest single takes her signature twinkle of reflective bedroom pop and pushes it out onto the dancefloor. Serving as the second taste of upcoming album rising, ‘sad disco’ is a totally different feel to the echoing, smooth ‘mona Lisa’.

‘sad disco’ is a poignant dose of glittering indie-pop, looking back over years of adolescent sorrow with a sprinkle of magic. The track is bittersweet in very way, delving into the loneliness of being 17 that can be entirely alleviated by dancing along to the right song in your bedroom.

The track is he spiritual successor to mxmtoon’s classic track ‘prom dress’. Speaking on the track, mxmtoon says: “I was 17 years old when I wrote ‘prom dress.’ Four years later, I sat and listened to it, wondering if the lyrics and ideas still resonated with my now 21-year-old self… I’d grown up since i wrote that song and realised I wanted to make something that felt current to my individual.”

“It’s a song meant to make you find joy in the quiet, to emulate that feeling of being alone in your bedroom, blasting music through a pair of headphones in the middle of the night,” mxmtoon adds. “In a way, it feels like an answer to the girl who wrote “prom dress” in the first place. Serving as a reminder that she isn’t stuck on the floor with tears streaming down her face forever, but that she’ll grow up, and the loneliness she sometimes feels won’t define her.”

- - -

- - -

Words: Emily Swingle

Photo Credit: Lissyelle Laricchia

- - -