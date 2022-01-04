Mvnu's 'fairytale' Wrestles With Real Life

Canadian digi-pop riser Mvnu has shared his new single 'fairytale'.

The reclusive talent is building towards their new EP, with the four-track 'invertedA' landing shortly.

The production work is dazzling, a colour-laden feast of future-facing ideas that blend into a unified whole.

New track 'fairytale' emphasises their potential, with Mvnu lifting the lid on mid 20s ennui.

He comments: "'fairytale' is all about the feeling of reaching a certain age and it not being what you expected. More specifically, being in your 20s feeling like every day is boring, repetitive and overall the same thing with nothing exciting happening. While when you were younger you expected your 20s to be an amazing experience full of friends and good times."

"This has created both a feeling of nostalgia (wanting to go back to teen years since they were more fun) as well as a feeling of sadness/ disappointment with the life that is being lived at the moment. The music video compiles various fun moments with friends depicting the 'fairytale' that I wish my everyday life was like (As well as a sense of nostalgia and tribute to my friends that live in a different country)."

Well, we've all been there. A song born of self-doubt that emerges with a palpable sense of purpose, 'fairytale' dazzles with its melodic inventiveness.

Tune in now.

