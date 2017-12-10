Music Writer Roy Carr Has Died

He was the former editor of NME, Vox, and Melody Maker...
Robin Murray
News
01 · 07 · 2018
C86 artwork

Robin Murray / / 01 · 07 · 2018
0

Music writer Roy Carr has died.

Through his work as a critic and tape compiler Roy Carr helped shape the debate around British music for decades, first joining the New Musical Express in the late 60s.

Later editing the NME, Melody Maker, and Vox, he wrote a number of books including early - and essential - tomes on The Beatles, Rolling Stones, and Elvis Presley.

Perhaps Roy Carr's most enduring legacy, though, is his work as a tape compiler, helping piece together covermount releases for NME, Melody Maker, and Vox.

Working with those titles for decades, Roy Carr worked on the seminal C81 and C86 tapes for NME - the latter of which became a genre tag in its own right.

Former colleagues and admirers of Carr's work mourned his passing on social media.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Roy Carr
-

Follow Clash: