Music World Pauses To Remember Daniel Johnston

American songwriter Daniel Johnston has died, it has been confirmed.

A true original, his work was hailed internationally, in spite of the often astonishingly lo-fi nature of his early recordings.

Initially dubbing his own albums and handing them out to strangers in the street, the adoration of Kurt Cobain would help to bring Daniel Johnston's work to wider prominence.

An incredibly gifted lyricist who was continually eager to play with both melody and song structure, Daniel Johnston's mental health difficulties sometimes over-shadowed a fastidious, wonderfully inventive creative sensibility.

Sadly passing away at the age of 58 following a heart attack, the wave of mourning that has followed is a sign of the sheer potency of his catalogue.

Here's just a handful of the tributes being paid forwards Daniel Johnston.

not only was he a true, great talent, the documentary The Devil and Daniel Johnston is my favorite all time documentary (with the exception of the dentist scene). Walking The Cow is a great introduction to DJ. He inspired our movie Frank and much as Frank Sidebottom did. https://t.co/nTPNsB2sGr — jon ronson (@jonronson) September 11, 2019

"Listen up and I'll tell a story about an artist growing old. Some would try for fame and glory; others aren't so bold."



RIP Daniel Johnston x pic.twitter.com/7yvThMTn3x — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) September 11, 2019

My dad introduced me to Daniel Johnston’s music & at first I didn’t know if it was meant as a joke or something else. But once I’d listened to a few songs, I heard the DNA of so many other’s work.

A unique & special human being.

Rest peacefully, Daniel.https://t.co/5m3hwEdS9G — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) September 11, 2019

Today our hearts are heavy with yesterday's passing of Daniel Johnston. His unique songwriting voice, so pure and so direct, spoke to us deeply. It is quite safe to say there will never be another like him and thankfully, his music will play on. — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) September 12, 2019

Music has lost a rare talent: Daniel Johnston RIP



from @marcrileydj session in 2011. #danieljohnston pic.twitter.com/klhiJCTyHf — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) September 11, 2019

love you forever Daniel Johnston — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) September 11, 2019

forever in my heart https://t.co/t3qMX50ZzZ — yung lean (@yungleann) September 12, 2019

Daniel Johnston and David berman. The ultimate first car at 16 music for me. Too much. RIP the true heads. Artists to their core. — Ryley walker (@ryleywalker) September 12, 2019

Hours after Daniel Johnston died at 58, flowers and notes have been left outside his ‘Hi, How Are you’ mural at 21st and Guadalupe. @cbsaustin pic.twitter.com/8usCeXXn5k — Jordan Bontke (@JBontkeCBS) September 11, 2019

