Music World Pauses To Remember Daniel Johnston

Tributes pour in for the outsider artist...
Robin Murray
News
12 · 09 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 12 · 09 · 2019
0

American songwriter Daniel Johnston has died, it has been confirmed.

A true original, his work was hailed internationally, in spite of the often astonishingly lo-fi nature of his early recordings.

Initially dubbing his own albums and handing them out to strangers in the street, the adoration of Kurt Cobain would help to bring Daniel Johnston's work to wider prominence.

An incredibly gifted lyricist who was continually eager to play with both melody and song structure, Daniel Johnston's mental health difficulties sometimes over-shadowed a fastidious, wonderfully inventive creative sensibility.

Sadly passing away at the age of 58 following a heart attack, the wave of mourning that has followed is a sign of the sheer potency of his catalogue.

Here's just a handful of the tributes being paid forwards Daniel Johnston.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

Daniel Johnston
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next