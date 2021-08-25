Music World Pauses To Remember Charlie Watts

Collecting an outpouring of love and respect for the Rolling Stones drummer...
Robin Murray
News
25 · 08 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 25 · 08 · 2021
0

The music world paused last night - August 24th - to remember Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts.

The drummer joined the Rolling Stones in 1963, and remained an ever present through the decades, never missing a show in the process.

Charlie Watts blended his jazz background with an incredible sense of feel, powering the Rolling Stones through stylistic shifts and genre changes.

News broke of Charlie's death yesterday - August 24th - with his Stones comrades the first to salute him:

Paul McCartney filmed a message for Charlie Watts' family:

Fellow drummer Ringo Starr remembered Charlie Watts:

The scale of Charlie Watts' influence led to across-the-board salutes:

The loss of Charlie Watts even touched a universe far, far away:

And he was mourned on the London Underground:

The Rolling Stones
Charlie Watts
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next