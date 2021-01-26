Music Venue Trust Update Crisis Red List

13 music venues have been upgraded from the Music Venue Trust's Crisis Red List.

Set up during the first lockdown, the Music Venue Trust has done admirable work in aiding live music communities across the country.

The organisation's traffic light system allows funds to go where it is most needed, and their Crisis Red List shows the venues most at risk of closure.

With fan-aided crowdfunders bolstering the coffers, 13 venues have now been upgraded, and taken off the critical section.

The list contains:

Arden Inn, Accrington

Backstage Kinross

Boulevard, Wigan

Four Horsemen, Bournemouth

Gellions, Inverness

Hootenanny, Inverness

Plot 22, Sheffield

Rossi Bar in Brighton

Strange Brew, Bristol

The Brunswick, Hove

The Grand Elektra/ The Crypt, Hastings

The Railway Inn, Winchester

Waterloo Bar, Blackpool

Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, comments: “We want to thank every artist, every audience member, every member of our community for taking direct action which means we are able to remove these 13 venues from the Red List right now. The love shown for these venues continues to demonstrate how important they are to people and to our towns and cities. Music Venue Trust is committed to reopening every venue safely and we are going to carry on working through this crisis until that outcome is achieved.”

Get involved with the Music Venue Trust HERE.

