Music Pauses To Remember Viola Beach

The band and their manager died five years ago today...
Robin Murray
News
13 Â· 02 Â· 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 13 Â· 02 Â· 2021
0

Music fans have paused to remember Viola Beach.

The Warrington band were tipped to break through following a series of well received singles, touring around the country in the process.

Clash worked on a show in London alongside Viola Beach, performing an intimate date at Shoreditch Boxpark.

Tragically, Viola Beach and their manager Craig Tarry died in Sweden on February 13th, 2016, following a sudden accident involving their tour van.

Five years on, fans have remembered Viola Beach on social media, recalling moments with the group.

Recordings made by Viola Beach were subsequently gathered on a posthumous album, one that underlined their incredible potential. Tim Burgess is hosting a Twitter Listening Party in their honour:

Everyone at Clash was deeply effected by the loss of Viola Beach, who seemed like such wonderfully innocent young lads - we'll be remembering them and their music tonight.

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â 

Viola Beach
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next