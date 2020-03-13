Music Pauses To Remember Viola Beach

Music fans have paused to remember Viola Beach.

The Warrington band were tipped to break through following a series of well received singles, touring around the country in the process.

Clash worked on a show in London alongside Viola Beach, performing an intimate date at Shoreditch Boxpark.

Tragically, Viola Beach and their manager Craig Tarry died in Sweden on February 13th, 2016, following a sudden accident involving their tour van .

Five years on, fans have remembered Viola Beach on social media, recalling moments with the group.

5 years on always in our hearts Kris River Tomas Jack & Craig youâ€™re gonna live forever @Viola_BeachÂ London @Nambucca_Live Jan 9 2016 pic.twitter.com/WFYNOu3Lby â€” This Feeling (@This_Feeling) February 13, 2021

5 years, miss you viola beach pic.twitter.com/i51w6FdNXO â€” Emily (@Emcharlotte10) February 13, 2021

River, Jack, Kris, Tom, Craig. You never left us. But we miss you. Viola Beach will live on in all you left behind.Â pic.twitter.com/MUde3Xwf8R â€” WArringtonMusic.co.uk (@thisisWAM) February 13, 2021

Five years today since we lost Kris, River, Tom, Jack & Craig. Gone but never forgotten. Xhttps://t.co/fnf99Ulvl5 â€” Viola Beach (@Viola_Beach) February 13, 2021

Recordings made by Viola Beach were subsequently gathered on a posthumous album, one that underlined their incredible potential. Tim Burgess is hosting a Twitter Listening Party in their honour:

Our thoughts are with the families and friends of Kris Leonard, River Reeves, Tomas Lowe, Jack Dakin and Craig Tarry today. Five years gone. Join us for a listening party to remember them at 6pm this evening. @Viola_Beach pic.twitter.com/XTWGt859D5 â€” Tim's Listening Party (@LlSTENlNG_PARTY) February 13, 2021

Everyone at Clash was deeply effected by the loss of Viola Beach, who seemed like such wonderfully innocent young lads - we'll be remembering them and their music tonight.

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â