Music Industry Unites To Condemn Government Plans For Night Time Industries

Following Helen Whatey's comments...
Robin Murray
News
28 · 09 · 2020

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 28 · 09 · 2020
0

The music industry has united to condemn government support of the night time industries, following comments made by Health Minister Helen Whately.

The government minister spoke to Kay Burley on Sky News, and seemed to rule out support for elements of the creative industries impacted by new regulations.

The comments immediately went viral, drawing widespread condemnation from across the music industry.

With more than one million jobs at stake across live music and beyond, the holes in the government's argument quickly unravelled - hell, even Piers Morgan pointed it out.

Revisit Helen Whately's comments on Sky News below.

Amongst the condemnation was some positive steps - the unity alone was heartening, and we'd like to share a few useful threads of information.

Related: Boris Johnson's Coronavirus Fumble Is Destroying Live Music In The UK

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

night time industries
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next