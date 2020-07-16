Music House Figure Leon Chue Has Died

He is described as a "master dub plate cutting engineer..."
Music House figure Leon Chue has died.

The art of the dubplate might not have the same prominence as it once did, but for those who hold true it remains a central pillar in system culture.

Leon Chue was central to the survival of the dubplate, someone whose work with Music House was renowned across different genres, cities, and even countries.

Sadly, news that Leon Chue has passed away has just been confirmed online, with broadcaster and DJ David Rodigan calling him a "master".

News quickly spread, with many different DJs, producers, and label owners testifying to Leon Chue's fastidious approach, and his quiet yet all-pervasive influence on underground music in this country.

Leon Chue took part in this fascinating documentary - watch it below.

Clash writer Will Pritchard explored the shifts within dubplate culture at length in 2016 - it seems an appropriate moment to re-visit this feature.

Leon Chue
