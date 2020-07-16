Music House figure Leon Chue has died.

The art of the dubplate might not have the same prominence as it once did, but for those who hold true it remains a central pillar in system culture.

Leon Chue was central to the survival of the dubplate, someone whose work with Music House was renowned across different genres, cities, and even countries.

Sadly, news that Leon Chue has passed away has just been confirmed online, with broadcaster and DJ David Rodigan calling him a "master".

So saddened to learn of the passing of Leon Chue the master dub plate cutting engineer at Music House London since the mid 90s ..his quiet, reserved demeanour and devotion to his craft was something to behold. Heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP Leon. pic.twitter.com/ZDaA6oAcga — David Rodigan (@DavidRodigan) December 1, 2020

News quickly spread, with many different DJs, producers, and label owners testifying to Leon Chue's fastidious approach, and his quiet yet all-pervasive influence on underground music in this country.

This is very sad, Leon always used to go out his way to help me, sometimes driving 40 plus minutes (in his sick beamer) to meet me with dubs for raves the same night or next day. Lovely guy, RIP Leon https://t.co/yvRh8HoOG9 — RIZ LA TEEF (@RIZLATEEF111) December 1, 2020

Leon mastered a bunch of our early releases — fond memories of driving to Music House and leaving with a car full of records and a ton of stories. R.I.P. https://t.co/R7H0RVQ0PQ — Local Action (@localactionrec) December 1, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear of Leon’s passing. We pressed our 5th release through Music House and always enjoyed conversations with Leon. Our thoughts are with his family. RIP https://t.co/wVLBi1t671 — Goon Club Allstars (@GoonClubAllstar) December 1, 2020

Leon Chue took part in this fascinating documentary - watch it below.

Clash writer Will Pritchard explored the shifts within dubplate culture at length in 2016 - it seems an appropriate moment to re-visit this feature.

