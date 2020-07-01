Mush Challenge Preconceptions On Post-Punk Rattler 'Revising My Fee'

Leeds post-punk wrecking crew Mush have shared their rattling new single 'Revising My Fee'.

The band's new album '3D Routine' lands on February 14th, following a brisk burst of nationwide shows to close out 2019.

A full UK headline tour follows in April, with Mush now sharing a rip-roaring new single.

'Revising My Fee' is out now, and it's helter-skelter rhythm masks lyrics that discuss the financial insecurities that an entire generation have faced.

Blessed with a stellar chorus, it's a taut post-punk ripper that comes shuddering to a halt within three minutes.

Lead-singer Dan Hyndman explains: "This song a gripe about work/life balance and the generational divide. Income to rent ratios. And essentially just how financially poor the younger generation tend to be currently. Lots of debt, very little home ownership prospects."

"Lots of patronising chatter in the media about pre-made sandwiches and ready meals bankrupting a generation out of home ownership, ignoring the backdrop of a decade of austerity: 'meal-deal critique, aspirational creed.'"

"The younger generations are now told they are not go getters the way the baby boomers, largely responsible for how shit things are now, supposedly were.”

Tune in now.

Catch Mush at the following shows:

April

12 Ramsgate Ramsgate Music Hall

13 Brighton The Prince Albert

14 London Sebright Arms

15 Bristol The Lanes

16 Manchester YES

17 Sheffield Picture House Social

18 Newcastle The Cumberland Arms

