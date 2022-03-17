Muse Announce New Album 'Will Of The People'

Muse will release new album 'Will Of The People' on August 26th.

The new record was crafted in Los Angeles and London, with the trio aiming to channel the current period of global instability.

Out on August 26th, the record aims to discuss both global politics and the environmental crisis - bold topics, indeed.

In a press note, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy says: "'Will Of The People' was created in Los Angeles and London and is influenced by the increasing uncertainty and instability in the world."

"A pandemic, new wars in Europe, massive protests and riots, an attempted insurrection, Western democracy wavering, rising authoritarianism, wildfires and natural disasters and the destabilization of the global order all informed 'Will Of The People'. It has been a worrying and scary time for all of us as the Western empire and the natural world, which have cradled us for so long are genuinely threatened. This album is a personal navigation through those fears and preparation for what comes next."

Toasting the announcement, Muse have shared stadium-level synth burner 'Compliance' which takes aim at those in power. A prog-laden slice of electronics, it finds Muse once more approaching some epic themes.

Matt Bellamy continues: "'Compliance' is about submission to authoritarian rules and reassuring untruths to be accepted to an in-group. Gangs, governments, demagogues, social media algorithms and religions seduce us during times of vulnerability, creating arbitrary rules and distorted ideas for us to comply with. They sell us comforting myths, telling us only they can explain reality while simultaneously diminishing our freedom, autonomy and independent thought."

"We are not just coerced, we are herded, frightened and corralled to produce a daily ‘2 minutes of hate’ against an out-group of their choosing and to turn a blind eye to our own internal voice of reason and compassion. They just need our 'Compliance'."

Tune in now.

