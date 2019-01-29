Murlo Shares Debut Album, Graphic Novel Plans

Murlo is set to released his debut album 'Dolos' on February 22nd.

The Manchester producer emerged through grime's instrumental wing, before his undaunted creativity began to break free of those labels.

Ending 2018 by teasing his debut full length, the producer has now confirmed that new LP 'Dolos' will arrive on February 22nd.

Released on Coil Records, the album is set to be accompanied by a lavishly illustrated graphic novel.

A unique combination of music and visuals, the two link to form a singular aesthetic, one that has taken years to get right.

New song 'Fauna' is online now - elements of grime remain, with those square wave elements lingering against hyper-real colours and flouro elements.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Evaporate

2. Fauna

3. Breeze

4. Herne's Hollow

5. Romance

6. Ascension

7. Watching The Sun Through Eyelids

8. Let Me Feel

9. Ferment

10. Outer Body

11. End of the Road

12. Limbo

13. Furies' Call

14. Goodbyes

15. Peace

