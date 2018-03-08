Mura Masa Works With Skrillex On 'Complicated'

Mura Masa has shared new single 'Complicated' - featuring some surprising guests.

The Channel Island artist has earned a reputation for being an incredible cultural curator, augmenting his stellar pop vision with incredible voices.

Long term collaborator NAO voices 'Complicated', an unexpected return that matches the soulful work they have done in the past.

The co-production credit comes as a slight surprise, though; arch brostep fiend Skrillex contributed in the studio, but it definitely doesn't rank alongside his trademark cliff-face drops.

A subtle, textured return, it's a sign that Mura Masa is open to inspiration wherever it lies, and that Skrillex' artistic maturation shouldn't be shrugged off.

Tune in now.

