Mura Masa, slowthai Link On 'Deal Wiv It'

Mura Masa and slowthai re-unite on new single 'Deal Wiv It'.

The two form a formidable partnership, sparring on 'Doorman' - one of the highlights of slowthai's debut album.

The partnership reconvenes on preening, punk-edged monster 'Deal Wiv It', the first blast from Mura Masa's new album.

'R.Y.C (Raw Youth Collage)' lands on January 17th, with Mura Masa set to play a full world tour.

Touching down at Alexandra Palace in London, 'Deal Wiv It' is bound to be an absolute anthem.

There are shades of Ian Dury in slowthai's vocal, a stream of consciousness tale of returning to his old estate to see "my mates that sat in my mates and they don't want to stay safe..."

It's exceptional, to be frank.

Tune in now.

