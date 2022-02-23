Mura Masa, Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress And Shygirl Unite For 'bbycakes'

Mura Masa assembles an all-star cast for new single 'bbycakes'.

The single samples the 3 Of A Kind hit 'Babycakes', lifting its rhythmic chassis and coy vocal hook while transporting it into the future.

Pop polymath Mura Masa assembles a jaw-dropping cast, including US rapper Lil Uzi Vert, and twin UK threat PinkPantheress and Shygirl.

Just last year Mura Masa collaborated with Shygirl on a Lady Gaga remix, while he also worked on the PinkPantheress cut 'Just For Me'.

We're hearing aspects of PC Music style future pop at play here, while 'bbycakes' also lifts aspects of drill, and UKG tropes.

“I feel like ‘bbycakes’ is a future facing record,” Mura Masa comments. “Clashing UK with US, hard drill music with cute UK garage culture, underground with overground.”

He adds: “Most of all it’s a mission statement for the vicarious and playful nature that I think popular music needs to be looking to in order to soundtrack those crucial moments of fun and hedonism in an increasingly cynical culture.”

Tune in now.

- - -