mura masa Launches New Free Programme To Train Black Women In Live Music Roles

mura masa will launch a new free programme to train 10 black women in live music roles.

The songwriter was moved to act following #TheShowMustBePaused, a music industry wide initiative earlier this week.

With many different music titles, organisations, and individuals looking within themselves to see how they could develop positive change, mura masa has unveiled his plans.

The new weekend programme will run across 12 weeks, and will train 10 black women in live music roles - he specifies "crew roles like front of house/mixing/monitor engineering, lighting technician..."

He adds: "It begins to address a problem that we've privately discussed at length whilst putting my own show together, in that there is a serious, serious lack of women in colour occupying these roles and we would love to have that change. If you're in the industry then you know just how true this is."

On the Instagram note he says that he has "personally committed to funding for this project and can't wait to commit my time and any help that I can give to this."

"I would urge and compel my peers in music, at all levels but especially those in positions of power and wealth, to investigate how they can put weight and funding into creating or assisting programmes like this, rather than being silent or releasing statements of outrage. Inaction is what got us here. Let's move on this together and seize this opportunity for action."

Apply HERE.

