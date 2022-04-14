Muni Long Returns With New Single 'Another'

Priscilla Renea - aka Muni Long - is back with a new single, ‘Another’.

Following the success of her song, ‘Hrs And Hrs’, which surpassed 150 million streams and has 1.4 million TikTok videos using the sound, Muni Long’s new single is highly anticipated. ‘Another’ is made up of chart-topping energy: the hook is catchy, and her runs transport her listeners to a higher sense of being. Her consistent R&B sound is definitive of her style. The music video is sultry and sensual, all while showcasing her ‘bad b’ energy.

However, this is no love song like her previous hit. Instead, Muni Long sets it all out in the open as she is ‘tired of dropping hints’ to her lover.

She sings: "I'm gonna break it down for you / I hope you listening/ ain't gone say it again/ this is what I want..."

Considered to be one of the industry’s best-kept secrets, Muni Long spent a decade penning chart-topping hits for some of the biggest stars, including Rihanna, Madonna, Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Mary J. Blige, and Kelly Clarkson to name a few.

Tune in now.

Words: Cora Jordon

- - -