Muncie Girls Hit Back With 'Locked Up'

Exeter's Muncie Girls are close to releasing their debut album.

Close, but not quite close enough. Before said LP drops - on August 31st, to be precise - they're releasing new song 'Locked Up'.

A fizzing piece of pop-etched punk with some biting lyrics, 'Locked Up' is one level about everyday inertia, the kind of baggage that keeps us all weighed down.

On another level, though, it's a political statement, looking at the way society demonises those on the margins and then locks them up.

Vocalist and guitarist Lande Hekt found herself railing against these aspects of life “that we’re expected to not only accept, but celebrate. It’s kind of depressing really,” she admits, whilst also explaining that it relates to the prison system and claustrophobia.

Tune in below.

Catch Muncie Girls at the following shows:

September

26 Manchester The Deaf Institute

27 Birmingham The Cuban Embassy

28 Nottingham Rock City Basement

29 Newcastle The Think Tank - Underground

30 Glasgow The Garage - Attic

October

1 London Borderline

2 Norwich The Waterfront

3 Southampton The Joiners

For tickets to the latest Muncie Girls shows click HERE.

