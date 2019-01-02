MUNA's 'Who' Continues Their Climb

Los Angeles trio MUNA have shared their new single 'Who' - tune in now.

The group released their stellar debut album 'About U' in 2017, and commenced their return with storming comeback single 'Number One Fan'.

Multi-faceted and deeply intelligent, 'Number One Fan' pieced together its 90s influences to craft and unstoppable alt-pop jammer.

New album 'Saves The World' lands on September 6th, with MUNA now sharing follow up single 'Who'.

A raw and emotive return, it's the work of a singular group, one bending pop tropes to suit their own highly individual agenda.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Isaac Schneider

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.