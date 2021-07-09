MUNA, Phoebe Bridgers Combine On 'Silk Chiffon'

MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers combine on new single 'Silk Chiffon'.

MUNA have signed to Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory imprint, a label run under the Dead Oceans umbrella.

The three-piece will support Kacey Musgraces on her incoming 2022 tour, but first they're ready to share new music.

Teased on socials, 'Silk Chiffon' features backing vocals from label boss Phoebe Bridgers, and it's every bit as good as you wanted it to be.

90s tinged pop with some glorious lyrics, it builds to a subtle yet overpowering chorus that resonates with femininity.

The new single is “a song for kids to have their first gay kiss to,” according to producer and guitarist Naomi McPherson.

The visuals have a cinematic sweep, and you can watch 'em below.

