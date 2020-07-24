Multiple Women Accused Sun Kil Moon's Mark Kozelek Of Sexual Misconduct

Sun Kil Moon songwriter Mark Kozelek has been accused of sexual misconduct by seven more women.

The American artist was subject to allegations last summer, with Pitchfork publishing initial reports.

Since then, the title has been contacted by seven women, who testimonies have been researched thoroughly.

In a lengthy investigative piece, Pitchfork lay out the accounts of seven different women , and it makes for harrowing reading.

The full report can be found HERE.

Mark Kozelek issued a statement to Pitchfork, in which he denied the allegations.

“Apparently an effort is being made by those with an agenda to renew and recirculate the same kinds of false allegations and innuendo that were the subject of my prior statement in August 2020” - a reference to previous reports.

“I continue to categorically deny that I engaged in the inappropriate incidents falsely depicted in the media. I intend to vigorously defend myself against these untruthful allegations and to pursue and protect my rights in the event that false and defamatory statements are disseminated or published.”

Following the accusations in 2020, Mark Kozelek's tour collapsed with venues halting support of his music.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.