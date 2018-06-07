Mull Historical Society Announces New Album 'Wakelines'

Mull Historical Society will release new album 'Wakelines' later this year.

Scottish songwriter Colin MacIntyre seemed to retreat from music of late, releasing two books - one a work of fiction, the other aimed at children.

However it seems that the muse was never far way. Working alongside producer Bernard Butler, work slowly progressed on his eighth studio album.

'Wakelines' will be released on September 21st, with Colin commenting:

“This is my eighth album, but it feels all about firsts. About going back. The first song I wrote for the album was ’14 Year Old Boy’. It tells the story of my first electric guitar being waded ashore to the isle of Mull, held high above the waves by my father, Kenny Macintyre. It was a Fender Telecaster guitar. Whenever I play the guitar even now I still expect an electric shock, to be plugged into the mainland, to be the 14 year-old boy again with his dreams, his sketched stageplots”.

The title track is online now, a breezy slice of folk-hewn indie with some typically dexterous word play. It's good to have him back...

Check out 'Wakelines' below.

