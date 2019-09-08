MULIMBA's 'Damn' Is A Fresh Start

MULIMBA kicks off his account with new single 'Damn'.

Real name Ash Mulimba, you might well remember him as frontman with Clash favourites HAUS.

The band are sadly no more, with the frontman focussing his energies on new project MULIMBA.

New single 'DAMN' opens his account, and it's different in tone and flavour to his previous work, leaning on electronic influences amid a soulful vocal.

Elements of his indie past shine through in the songwriting, with 'DAMN' acting as a short-sharp-shock, one that disconnects with the past and points to the future.

Ash reflects: "To me DAMN is a reflection on all past times. Good ones and bad ones, it can be a reflection of a relationship, an old childhood memory or friendship, your first day at school, the first gig you went to etc, anything."

"The point is no matter how bad or how good the past time, you should always remember it because it's the one of many that have shape you into who are you are today."

