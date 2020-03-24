Mulatto's 'He Say She Say' Is A Sign Of Intent

Outspoken rap force Mulatto has shared new single 'He Say She Say'.

Still only 21 years old, the Atlanta riser is rapidly putting her name in lights, with her viral freestyle 'No Hook' causing a ruckus.

With Saweetie and Trina starring on her 'Bitch From Da Souf' (Remix), it seems that 2020 could be shaped by this fierce talent.

New single 'He Say She Say' finds Mulatto at the centre of this hype, de-cyphering the headlines while emphasising her self worth.

With a new project currently in the works, there's a lot more to some from this Southern star.

Tune in now.

