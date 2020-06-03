M.T. Hadley's 'Suddenly' Captures A Fleeting Encounter

M.T. Hadley has shared evocative new single 'Suddenly'.

The songwriter's debut album 'Empty' charmed all who heard it, with his earnest, poignantly melodic songwriting earning shout outs from the likes of Tobias Jesso Jr., Metronomy, the reclusive Jai Paul, and none other than Frank Ocean.

New EP 'There Isn't A Window That I Won't Look Out Of' lands on November 12th, adding a potent new chapter to his work.

'Suddenly' leads the way, and it's an ode to "a fleeting encounter" that seems to capture life's fly-by-night pleasures.

He comments: "I met her in Athens on the night I arrived there, and saw her every day the week I stayed. She always had to leave before the night was through because she lived on the outskirts of town."

"One night she took me to a truly dismal exhibition of violent graphic drawings. The evening was good, but the drawings were not. It was fairly easy to extend the song outward from this week of wishful romance. None of it is true, and yet it all is. She has heard the song but I did not elucidate the connection between the first lines and her name."

Charming and allusive in equal measure, 'Suddenly' is a song that seems to go in search of something, and it invites you along for the ride.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.