Mssingno Drops New Mixtape 'M2 Performance Enhancer'

Mssingno has shared his bold new mixtape ‘M2 Performance Enhancer’ - tune in now.

The producer's astonishing debut EP in 2013 became a defining moment in the underground, spawning the huge club hit 'XE2'.

Releases may be sporadic, but that has simply added to Mssingno's lustre, attracting production jobs alongside Chris Brown, TALA, G-Eazy, Katy B, Tory Lanez and more.

New mixtape ‘M2 Performance Enhancer’ ends a period of silence from the London artist, and it contains 20 minutes of completely unheard music.

Some of Mssingno's frequent touchstones are in place - those chirruping vocals, grime's hyper-futurist stances - but it feels broader, accepting fresh influences in the process.

Tune in now.

Mssingon plays London's Jazz Café on August 2nd.

