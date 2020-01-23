Ms. Banks Links With Flyo For New Single 'Still The Best'

Versatile rap extrovert Ms. Banks links with producer Flyo on new single 'Still The Best'.

Ms. Banks has proved she can spray on any beat that comes her way, moving between dancehall, grime, and club-level hip-hop.

From breakout moves 'The Coldest Winter Ever' onwards she's been flamboyant on the mic, someone who ups the energy levels whenever she hits the studio.

Sought after beat maker Flyo lines up 'Still The Best', with that neck-snapping beat the perfect foil for the tempestuous MC.

A display of outright confidence from Ms. Banks, 'Still The Best' lives up to its name by effortlessly moving past the opposition.

Tune in now.

