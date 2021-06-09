Ms Banks Launches New Mixtape 'Bank Statement'

Ms Banks will release her new mixtape 'Bank Statement' on October 22nd.

The UK rapper taps into carnival energy for her mew single, channeling the last rays of summer.

Out now, 'Go Low' feels like a real mission statement, with Ms Banks pushing some dancehall-fuelled swagger over the The Splurgeboys produced beat.

She comments: "This one is due to get you moving! And since we can’t go Notting Hill Carnival, I’ll bring Notting Hill Carnival to you...”

The start of a fresh chapter, 'Go Low' is the lead single from her latest project, a full-blown mixtape that is due out on Platoon shortly.

'Bank Statement' adds another chapter to Ms Banks' story, and it's due on October 22nd.

Check out 'Go Low' below.

