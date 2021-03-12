Ms Banks Drops Ice Cold Christmas Track 'On My Way'

UK rapper Ms Banks has shared her new Christmas themed single 'On My Way'.

The song is available exclusively on Amazon Music, and follows a string of festive projects on the platform.

Out now, 'On My Way' began as a kind of dare, with +44 on Amazon Music inviting Ms Banks to write, record, and produce a Christmas song - and video! - in just one week.

Responding with an ice cold piece of UK rap, Ms Banks matches her influences against some fantastic work play.

With a tongue in cheek riposte to all the Aunties asking about her figure, Ms Banks exudes confidence, and the ability to make the festive season work for her.

There's a full behind the scenes mini-documentary incoming, too, which airs on the Amazon Music channel on YouTube and the +44 IGTV on December 13th.

Says Ms Banks...

"It’s a fun one and if your Christmas dinner slaps! Just know, I’m On My Way.”

Tune in now.