M!R!M's 'Survive' Is An Enticing Piece of Distorted Cold Wave

M!R!M is a net for Jack Milwaukee to place ideas in.

An Italian born artist based in London for almost a decade now, the multi-instrumentalist makes warped, woozy synthetic sounds.

Matching elements of early Washed Out era bedroom pop to crisp 80s sounds, M!R!M is a formidable force in the European underground.

A new album lands on January 31st via Avant! Records, with M!R!M set to play London's Waiting Room venue on November 29th.

Ahead of this, the dazzling aesthete is ready to share album highlight 'Survive' and it's striking, ominous video.

The woozy vocals have a bubbling, distorted feel, one that is both distinctly pop and utterly alien in its approach.

The visuals are suitably striking, and feel very much in keeping with the Hallowe'en spirit.

Tune in now.

