Mr. Mitch Shares Hard To Find 'Peace Dubs'

Mr. Mitch has shared a new selection of 'Peace Dubs' on his BandCamp page.

The London producer was initially aligned to the instrumental grime scene, before broadening his sound and pushing other elements to the fore.

Endlessly creative, Mr. Mitch has built a library of 'Peace Dubs', a series of cuts that delve into the more ambient, abstract side of his work.

'Peace Dubs Vol. 3' hit his BandCamp page a few moments ago, and it features a total of five tracks.

The cuts are predominantly old SoundCloud and vinyl-only productions, but there's one brand new Mr. Mitch composition in there, too.

Typically entrancing, you can check out 'Peace Dubs Vol. 3' below.

<a href="http://mrmitch.bandcamp.com/album/peace-dubs-vol-3">Peace Dubs Vol. 3 by Mr. Mitch</a>

