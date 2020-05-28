Mr Cutts Hits That Soulful Touch With 'I Wish It Would Rain'

Mr Cutts has been involved with some of the best British releases of the past decade.

A producer who has crossed swords with Stormzy, laid down beats with Loyle Carner, and nurtured fresh talent like Pip Millet and JGrrey, his vast experience spans genres.

Along the way, Mr Cutts has held back some more personal ideas, gathering a folder of sketches that exist on their own terms.

Now he's decided to act. Bringing those ideas together into one place, an album has been formed, finding the producer cutting old vintage samples to produce something fresh.

New cut 'I Wish It Would Rain' leads the way. Pitching, distorting, and blending those vintage ideas, what results has a character entirely of its own.

Name-checking Wes Anderson as a key influence, there's a touch of the director's cinematic innocence to Mr Cutts' work.

Check out 'I Wish It Would Rain' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.