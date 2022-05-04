Mowgs' New Cut 'A Girl From ERDZ' Displays Impeccable Penmanship

Up and coming rap-sensation Mowgs has released his latest single, ‘A Girl From ERDZ’.

The track is the third single off his highly anticipated project, ‘The Bare Necessities’. Mowgs expertly showcases his storytelling ability atop a head-bopping beat. The melodic rap tune is hypnotic, drawing the listeners in and delivering on a popular style of rap.

The vocals are bittersweet, carefully telling the tragic story of the girl from Erdington. Paired with the synth-filled soundtrack and the subtle bass, the sad yet compelling storyline displays gripping penmanship.

Visually stimulating, the direction of Leon Matthews is captivating, the cinematography of the small suburb just five miles outside of Birmingham proves to be eye-catching. Particularly, the similitude between the younger and older female actors align with the lyrics, creating the perfect visual to accompany and encapsulates his words.

While he is still new to the game, Mowg’s sounds take him farther than Birmingham, emphasising his upward journey. With a viral MIST collaboration under his belt already, and a secured slot at this year's Wireless Festival, Mowgs is proving to be one to watch.

Check out 'A Girl From ERDZ' below.

Mowgs’ project ‘The Bare Necessities’ is out on May 6th.

Words: Cora Jordon

