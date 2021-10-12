MOVES Recordings Toasts Fifth Birthday

London imprint MOVES Recordings has toasted its fifth birthday with a pair of essential compilations.

The label was kicked off in 2016, focussing primarily on afrobeats, and various strains of underground UK rap.

Helmed by Ian McQuaid, the imprint kicked into top gear with an underground smash from Belly Squad, before Afro B's 'Drogba (Joanna)' caught fire.

Since then, MOVES have been responsible for breaking the likes of Naira Marley and Skengdo x AM, while also releasing 'The Sound of UK Afrobeats' - the first official compilation of it's kind.

Reaching its fifth birthday, MOVES Recordings have curated two fantastic compilations, essentially documenting their journey so far.

One is dedicated to afrobeats, while the other focusses on drill and other trains of UK underground music - get involved below.