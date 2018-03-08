Mount Kimbie To Helm DJ-Kicks Mix

Mount Kimbie are set to helm a new edition of the DJ-Kicks mix series.

The duo released studio album 'Love What Survives' last year, reflecting their growth as a live proposition.

Invited to play DJ sets in support of Actress on a short tour, the production pairing began to fall back in love with the possibilities of playing out.

Compiling a new 50 minute mix for DJ-Kicks, Mount Kimbie decided to eschew DJ trickery, and instead focus on the flow of a live set.

As is DJ-Kicks tradition Mount Kimbie crafted a new song for the mix, the nimble, pared down 'Southgate' - presumably named after the current England manager.

'Southgate' is online now, with Mount Kimbie's DJ-Kicks mix arriving on September 28th.

Tracklisting:

1 Madalyn Merkey - Meridian

2 Via App - Baby K Interaction

3 Severed Heads - Always Randy

4 De Leon - B1

5 Efdemin - America (Terrence Dixon Minimal Detroit Mix)

6 System Olympia - Night Rise

7 Oliver Coates - Timelapse (Walrus)

8 N.Y House'n Authroity - APT. 2B

9 Computer Says No - Grab And Reform

10 D'Marc Cantu - The Will and the End

11 Object Blue - Even In You

12 Severed Heads - Lamborghini (Petrol 1982)

13 The Abstract Eye - Nobody Else Part 2

14 Marco Bernardi - The Light Beside the Hall

15 Via App - Chatter

16 Mount Kimbie - Southgate (DJ-Kicks)

17 Stanislav Tolkachev - Blue Mood

18 Watching Airplanes - Saboter La Machine

19 Rupert Clervaux & Beatrice Dillon - IX

20 Aleksi Perälä - UK74R1512110

21 Mount Kimbie - Blue Train Lines (Nina Kravitz Remix)

22 A Sagittariun - Contortian

23 Taz & Meeks - Obviously

For tickets to the latest Mount Kimbie live shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.