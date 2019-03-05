Mount Kimbie Share Live Version Of 'You Look Certain (I'm Not So Sure)'

Mount Kimbie have shared a new live version of 'You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure)'.

The group agreed to take part in Warp's recent NTS takeover, opting to record a full live session.

The full day of broadcasting will be filtered into the new WXAXRXP box set, while the label is also planning some stand alone 12 inch releases.

Mount Kimbie's contribution will appear on both projects, recorded at Andy Ramsay of Stereolab’s Press Play studio in London.

The performance featured their live line up, alongside close friend and collaborator Micachu.

'You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure)' gains a fluid, flexible treatment, with Mount Kimbie allowing the song to evolve into a fresh space.

A dexterous performance, the core group are joined by Andrea Balency, who has been touring with the band for the last couple of years.

Tune in now.

The new WXAXRXP box set lands on November 15th.

